POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former Powhatan High School band director has pleaded guilty to eight different sex-related crimes involving minors.

On Thursday, June 29, Andrew Snead pleaded guilty in Powhatan Circuit Court to seven counts of indecent liberties with a minor while in a custodial role and one count of solicitation of a pornographic image of a minor.

According to the Powhatan County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Snead was sentenced to 30 years with 22 years suspended — resulting in a total active sentence of eight years in prison.

“This sentence is an upward departure from the high end of the discretionary sentencing guidelines for the charged offenses,” a statement from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office reads.

The charges arose after the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office investigated Snead and revealed Snead had initiated inappropriate sexual contact with minors over several years.

Snead was initially charged in June 2022 with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial/supervisory relationship.

According to a spokesperson for Powhatan Public Schools, Snead was employed by the high school in 2015 and became the lead music teacher in 2018.

“Before entering this agreement, the victims were consulted and their input was sought throughout the investigation and prosecution,” the statement from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office reads. “The plea agreement was pursued in part to spare the victims and their families further trauma by requiring them to testify in a contentious and adversarial trial. Individuals impacted by Snead’s crimes were provided an opportunity to address the Court during today’s hearing.”

Upon his release from prison, Snead will submit to an indefinite period of supervised probation and will be a registered sex offender. He will also be barred from any contact with the victims of his crimes.