Former UVA basketball player’s grandfather dies of coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) –Former UVA basketball player, Kyle Guy, took to social media to share the devastating news that his grandfather passed away from COVID-19 on Friday night.

Guy wrote on Twitter, “Covid-19 took my grandpa last night. Mortality is a tough pill to swallow. You used to live down the street, now you’re with us everyday. I beg you, don’t let this be your wake up call. Take this seriously & stay safe.”

Guy also took to Instagram to share the news of his grandfather, urging people to take the virus seriously.

“Stay safe and continue to LISTEN to the rules put in place for this worldwide pandemic. We will get through this.”

Guy led the men’s basketball team to the 2019 NCAA Championships, winning the game and taking home the title. Guy was named the 2019 NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player. He is currently playing in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings.