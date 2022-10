HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After being reported missing on Monday, Oct. 10, police say former Virginia Commonwealth University basketball player, William ‘Rob’ Brandenberg, has been found safe.

Brandenberg was safely located in North Carolina, according to the Henrico Police Department.

Brandenberg attended VCU from 2011 to 2014 and was part of the Rams basketball team that went to the Final Four in the 2011 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship.