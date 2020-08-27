Fort Lee Sgt., bystanders spring into action to rescue driver from burning car in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A group of bystanders helped to save a driver from a burning vehicle after crashing outside of the Fort Lee Army base.

At 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Prince George County police were called to the intersection of Oak Lawn Boulevard and Sisisky Boulevard to respond to a two-vehicle crash. A Chevy Malibu smashed into a pole and burst into flames. The driver was trapped inside.

Bystanders pulled the driver from the burning car. According to a Twitter post, Fort Lee’s SFC Lemire pulled the other driver out of the burning vehicle after the wreck. He was named ‘Hero of the Battle’ for the week.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu that hit the pole, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver that was hit with debris from the pole, was not injured.

Authorities blocked off the pole using cones. There, you’ll find a broken guard rail, a sign in the mud, skids in the grass and leftover debris.

Several business employees along Oak Lawn Boulevard witnessed the flames.

Authorities blocked off the pole using cones. There, you'll find a broken guard rail, a sign in the mud, skids in the grass and leftover debris. (Photo: 8News)

“It was huge and it definitely wasn’t a campfire,” said Neal Blankenship, an employee at Radio Active, a nearby car stereo business.

The crash knocked out internet access the majority of the day at Radio Active and at the Baymont Inn & Suites next door on Oak Lawn Boulevard.

“We’re internet over IP for our telephone so we pretty well knew that we were dead and gone and the fact that you could see the mess down the street, we sort of assumed that we were closed for business,” said Blankenship.

Petersburg resident Lela Chung was driving down Oak Lawn Boulevard Wednesday morning and got caught in the traffic. The road was shut down for three hours.

“It looked horrible. We thought it was going to be days and they had us going the same day so two thumbs up to the guys out there working,” said Blankenship.

Fort Lee is grateful to the bystanders who jumped into action. Fort Lee appreciates the partnerships with local law enforcement.

According to Fort Lee, multiple agencies were able to work together to prevent the situation from becoming worse. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

