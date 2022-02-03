Fort Pickett concludes Afghan refugee resettlement program

FORT PICKETT, Va. (WRIC) — Fort Pickett began accepting Afghan refugees on Aug. 28, 2021 and worked to support their resettlement efforts as part of Operation Allies Welcome.

Since then, around 10,000 Afghans have come through Fort Pickett before beginning the more permanent phases of their resettlement. Many of these refugees fled to U.S. after previously working with the U.S. military in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, the final Afghans left the fort and the support efforts were completed.

“It is an honor to be a part of this mission,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Paul Craft, Commanding General of Task Force Pickett. “Getting to know our Afghan guests and watching them depart for their new homes in the United States was a privilege. It has also been a pleasure to work alongside sister services, interagency partners and nongovernmental organizations. We’ve developed into a close-knit team and I couldn’t be more proud of the work that we’ve done together to make this mission a success.”