ForwardRVA helping small businesses secure protective equipment ahead of Richmond phase one reopening

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond region is getting some help with protective supplies in high demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

A new initiative, ForwardRVA, is providing free personal protective equipment (PPE) starter kits to local businesses and restaurants. The kits will be available for businesses with 25 employees or less, who have remained open during the pandemic or plan to reopen soon. Kits will include face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

The Arthur Ashe Center on Wednesday was one of several locations where volunteers handed out personal protective equipment tool kits to assist businesses that are preparing to reopen.

“We just want to have some tools so businesses can stay safe and open,” said Leonard Sledge, the director of the Department of Economic Development for the city for Richmond. Sledge told 8News he noticed businesses in the area were going through challenging economic times. So, he decided to reach out to the Chamber of RVA and the Metropolitan Business League to come up with a potential solution.

“As the conversation shifted to reopening, we knew that businesses would need good information to help them reopen, but also a starter kit in terms of PPE,” Sledge added.

A collaboration was formed, known as ForwardRVA.

“We’ve been trying everywhere for gloves and all sorts of stuff so this is a big help,” said Jeremy Doyle, a project manager at a local construction company. He told 8News his employees work in occupied homes, so PPE is essential.

“We like to have gloves on,” Doyle said. “We like to clean all of the surfaces and that’s hard to come by now.”

Supplies will be available for pickup from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28 from the listed locations:

Deep Run High School, 4801 Twin Hickory Road, Glen Allen

Virginia Center Commons (Food Court) 10101 Brook Road, Glen Allen

Richmond Raceway (Commonwealth Building – Main Gate) 600 E. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond

Arthur Ashe Center, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond

Southside Community Center, 6255 Old Warrick Road, Richmond

John Tyler Community College – Midlothian (Admin Building) 800 Charter Colony Parkway, Midlothian

John Tyler Community College (Chester) 13101 Jefferson Davis Highway, Chester

Southpark Mall (formerly Sears) 230 Southpark Circle, Colonial Heights

Small businesses interested in registering may click here for more information.

