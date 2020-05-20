Breaking News
Police: Driver dies from injuries in Henrico crash

ForwardRVA initiative helping small businesses secure protective equipment

Local News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond region is getting some help with protective supplies in high demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

A new initiative, ForwardRVA, is providing free personal protective equipment (PPE) starter kits to local businesses and restaurants. The kits will be available for businesses with 25 employees or less, who have remained open during the pandemic or plan to reopen soon. Kits will include face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

Supplies will be available for pickup from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28 from the listed locations:

  • Deep Run High School, 4801 Twin Hickory Road, Glen Allen
  • Virginia Center Commons (Food Court) 10101 Brook Road, Glen Allen
  • Richmond Raceway (Commonwealth Building – Main Gate) 600 E. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond
  • Arthur Ashe Center, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond
  • Southside Community Center, 6255 Old Warrick Road, Richmond
  • John Tyler Community College – Midlothian (Admin Building) 800 Charter Colony Parkway, Midlothian
  • John Tyler Community College (Chester) 13101 Jefferson Davis Highway, Chester
  • Southpark Mall (formerly Sears) 230 Southpark Circle, Colonial Heights

Small businesses interested in registering may click here for more information.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events