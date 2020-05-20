ForwardRVA initiative helping small businesses secure protective equipment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond region is getting some help with protective supplies in high demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

A new initiative, ForwardRVA, is providing free personal protective equipment (PPE) starter kits to local businesses and restaurants. The kits will be available for businesses with 25 employees or less, who have remained open during the pandemic or plan to reopen soon. Kits will include face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

Supplies will be available for pickup from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28 from the listed locations:

Deep Run High School, 4801 Twin Hickory Road, Glen Allen

Virginia Center Commons (Food Court) 10101 Brook Road, Glen Allen

Richmond Raceway (Commonwealth Building – Main Gate) 600 E. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond

Arthur Ashe Center, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond

Southside Community Center, 6255 Old Warrick Road, Richmond

John Tyler Community College – Midlothian (Admin Building) 800 Charter Colony Parkway, Midlothian

John Tyler Community College (Chester) 13101 Jefferson Davis Highway, Chester

Southpark Mall (formerly Sears) 230 Southpark Circle, Colonial Heights

Small businesses interested in registering may click here for more information.

