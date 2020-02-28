Foul play suspected after body found in ditch in Greensville County

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office says the death of an unidentified person who was found dead in a ditch on Thursday is suspicious.

Deputies were called to the south end area of Rolling Acres Road in Skippers at around 4:30 p.m. and found an unresponsive person lying face down in a ditch. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said Friday that foul play is expected and is asking anyone who ‘may have seen anything suspicious or out of the ordinary’ to contact them at 434-348-4200 or the Emporia/Greensville crime line at 434-634-1111.

No other information has been released at this time.

