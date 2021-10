LOUISA, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to a crash in Louisa County Sunday evening on Route 22 near Millington Creek.

The accident involved four vehicles, and state police say three drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. One driver was killed at the scene.



(Photos courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Troopers responded to the scene at 8:09 p.m. and did not find any passengers involved in the accident. The investigation is ongoing.