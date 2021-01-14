Four Chesterfield County Public Library locations to reopen

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Library is set to open four more locations under regular hours starting Jan. 19.

The libraries in Bon Air, Clover Hill, LaPrade and Midlothian join Central Library, Meadowdale Library, North Courthouse Road Library and Chester Library in being open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday thru Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

All libraries in Chesterfield closed to the public on March 16, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Three locations (Central, Meadowdale and North Courthouse) reopened in June, while the Chester location reopened in October.

Face coverings will be required upon entry to all locations in Chesterfield. Each library will continue to offer virtual learning pods allowing students teachers and teleworkers a space to work and learn. In addition, curbside checkout is still being offered at all locations.