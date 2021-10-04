Four people killed in series of Central Virginia crashes over the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is urging drivers to take safety precautions after a deadly weekend on Virginia’s roads. The boost in travel that happens during the summer may be over but there were still four fatal accidents in the Central Virginia region this weekend.

The first crash occurred Friday evening around 9:30 p.m. in New Kent County on Interstate 64. The driver of a 2016 Honda died after running off the road and hitting trees in the median. According to state police, 25-year-old Darius Gillus, gradually drove off the road and there was no evidence of breaking before hitting the trees.

He was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Early on Saturday morning, just before 6 a.m., a fiery crash occurred in Louisa County on I-64. State police said that 39-year-old Leonard Taylor, Jr. ran off the road and struck a tree. His 2008 Ford F150 caught fire and he died at the scene.

Similar to the crash in New Kent County, state police said Taylor’s exit from the road was gradual and without any braking.

In the release from state police, they urge people to not drive while fatigued.

Also on Saturday, state police were called to a motorcycle accident in Westmoreland County on Monroe Bay Circle. The motorcycle driver, 47-year-old Robert K. Bowen, was not wearing his helmet when he ran off the road in a curve and hit a tree. He died at the scene.

Virginia State Police said all motorcyclists need to wear approved motorcycle helmets.

On Sunday evening around 8 p.m., one person died and three were injured in a four vehicle crash in Louisa County on Route 22. Police are still working to learn more about the incident.