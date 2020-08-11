Five Richmond area School Boards meeting Tuesday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The fate of many students in Central Virginia will be determined when five local School Boards meet tonight.
Here’s who is meeting:
Chesterfield County School Board
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: The Board will meet at the Chesterfield County Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Rd., Chesterfield. The meeting will stream online here.
- Why: The board will be adopting a revised 2020-2021 school year calendar and discuss the eventual return to face to face instruction.
Goochland School Board
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Room 25o of the Goochland County Administration Building, 800 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland.
- Why: While the School Board originally voted for an in-person opening, they will be reconsidering this at tonight’s meeting.
Hanover School Board
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: The meeting will be online through Zoom.
- Why: There will be an update on the “Return To Learn Plan.” Earlier this summer, the School Board voted on a hybrid plan that allows parents to choose in-person or virtual learning.
Powhatan School Board
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: Pocahontas Landmark Center, 4290 Anderson Hwy, Powhatan. The meeting will be broadcast through Zoom and Youtube.
- Why: During this meeting, the Superintendent will present updated information on the district’s reopening plan, “Return to Learning 2020: A Pathway to Safely Reopen Schools.” School starts again on Aug. 24, and parents were allowed to chose from two options: a virtual-only option or a hybrid option, where students would attend school two days a week, during the upcoming school year.
Richmond education Compact Team’s quarterly meeting with the School Board and Mayor
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: Virtually via Zoom, but it will also be streamed live on Facebook.
- Why: The third item on this meeting’s agenda is Richmond Public School’s reopening plan. The School Board voted to reopen completely online with an 8-1 vote. You can read more about RPS’s reopening plan online here.
