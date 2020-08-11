Back to School HQ
Five Richmond area School Boards meeting Tuesday night

FILE – In this July 24, 2020 file photo, Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va. The Justice Department is highlighting a number of actions school officials should take to increase safety, including improving mental health resources, monitoring social media accounts and improving physical safety measures. The report was released Tuesday and was a culmination of a federal school safety working group. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The fate of many students in Central Virginia will be determined when five local School Boards meet tonight.

Here’s who is meeting:

Chesterfield County School Board

  • When: 6 p.m.
  • Where: The Board will meet at the Chesterfield County Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Rd., Chesterfield. The meeting will stream online here.
  • Why: The board will be adopting a revised 2020-2021 school year calendar and discuss the eventual return to face to face instruction.

Goochland School Board

  • When: 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: Room 25o of the Goochland County Administration Building, 800 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland.
  • Why: While the School Board originally voted for an in-person opening, they will be reconsidering this at tonight’s meeting.

Hanover School Board

  • When: 7 p.m.
  • Where: The meeting will be online through Zoom.
  • Why: There will be an update on the “Return To Learn Plan.” Earlier this summer, the School Board voted on a hybrid plan that allows parents to choose in-person or virtual learning. 

Powhatan School Board

  • When: 5 p.m.
  • Where: Pocahontas Landmark Center, 4290 Anderson Hwy, Powhatan. The meeting will be broadcast through Zoom and Youtube.
  • Why: During this meeting, the Superintendent will present updated information on the district’s reopening plan, “Return to Learning 2020: A Pathway to Safely Reopen Schools.” School starts again on Aug. 24, and parents were allowed to chose from two options: a virtual-only option or a hybrid option, where students would attend school two days a week, during the upcoming school year.

Richmond education Compact Team’s quarterly meeting with the School Board and Mayor

  • When: 6 p.m.
  • Where: Virtually via Zoom, but it will also be streamed live on Facebook.
  • Why: The third item on this meeting’s agenda is Richmond Public School’s reopening plan. The School Board voted to reopen completely online with an 8-1 vote. You can read more about RPS’s reopening plan online here.

