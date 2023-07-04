RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many people across the Richmond area went out to celebrate the Fourth of July and enjoy some fireworks on Tuesday night. But the sound, smell and atmosphere of fireworks can be overwhelming to veterans that suffer from PTSD.

Chip Naylon is a local Marine Corps veteran who came out to Dogwell Dell with his family on Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth. But he said other veterans might not be comfortable doing the same because of the reactions fireworks can cause.

“You have that…visceral reaction where it pretty immediately transports you…your heart rate rises, your tunnel vision,” Naylon said. “And then you have to take step back, take some deep breaths.”

Naylon said he is able to manage his reactions to fireworks by knowing what is happening ahead of time.

“I have the intent to be here,” he said. “I’m aware that fireworks are going to be going off so I can kind of prepare myself for it.”

But Naylon said he can still struggle with sudden, loud noises, and that every veteran handles these types of sounds differently.

“When you don’t have the intent to be in that environment, you’re not aware of something that’s going to happen,” Naylon said. “And personally, that’s what I struggle with is those kind of surprise bangs.”

Naylon advised other veterans who might be having a difficult holiday to reach out for help if they are struggling.

“Picking up the phone and talking to a buddy who serves. It may (not) be seeking more professional help, but keeping it bottled up is not the answer.” Naylon said.

The Department of Veterans Affairs also suggests veterans who have a difficult time around fireworks should focus on where they are and what is happening around them to make time for meaningful activities to enjoy.

As fireworks continue throughout the week, you can be a good neighbor by letting those in your community know ahead of time if you are planning to set off fireworks, or if you know about any planned fireworks nearby.