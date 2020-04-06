Fredericksburg Football Club coach dies of coronavirus at 54

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Rappahannock Area Health District announced Spotsylvania County has had its second COVID-19-related death, a youth football coach.

We are saddened by the news that Spotsylvania has lost another member of our community to complications of COVID-19 and we would like to offer our deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this time of intense grief and sorrow. Any loss to our community is devastating, but it is especially tragic to lose an individual who positively impacted many young lives through his dedication to coaching youth soccer. Our hearts go out to the entire Fredericksburg Football Club family. Chris Yakabouski, Battlefield District Supervisor and member of the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors

The Fredericksburg Football Club identified the man as 54-year-old Peter Armatis, a coach and board member with the club.

“When I came on board six years ago, coach Peter was a recreation coach who had a passion for coaching and showed a true and honest love for the game. He continually asked questions and looked for ways to help his team and the club,” said Grover Gibson, FFC’s President and Executive Director.

Armatis is survived by his wife, Stacy, and three children, daughter Olivia, and sons Jake and Will.

The club has set up a scholarship fund in Armatis’ honor through GoFundMe Charity entitled “Go FFC, Go Navy, Go Blues,” which reflects his love of the club, the Navy and English Premier League side Chelsea Football Club. The proceeds will be directed toward helping underprivileged

kids who want to play for FFC. You can donate here.

