Free admission to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden through Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Feeling the midwinter January blues? Kick up your seasonal serotonin with a free trip to The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden this week.

The popular destination is cutting all ticket prices to $0 flat Monday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 16.

If you’ve never visited the garden, here’s a few hot spots to look forward to on your trip:

The Conservatory : An 11,000 square-foot heated complex that features exotic and unusual plants from around the world, and offers seasonal displays.

The Garden Shop: Open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Garden Shop is where you'll find a large selection of gardening books and tools, as well as botanical jewelry and décor.

January Blooms: The plants! In January colorful berries, cacti, and an array of orchids can be found along the garden grounds. Oregon Grape, Witch Hazel 'Jelena' and Stinking Hellebore can all be found blooming in the garden in January.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden said masks are strongly encouraged indoors for all. If unvaccinated, masks are required indoors, and outdoors when less than six feet from others.