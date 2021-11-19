Free COVID-19 and flu vaccination event planned for Ashland

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– The Chickahominy Health District will be hosting a free community COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic in Ashland on Monday, Nov. 22.

A release from the health district states that event will take place from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the former Food Lion in the Ashland Junction Shopping Center at 135 Junction Drive.

Ashland Virginia Community COVID-19 Vaccination Event

Adults will be able to receive a first, second or booster dose of Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson &

Johnson.

Children 5 years old and older will be able to receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Free flu vaccinations will also be available during the event.

Boosters will only be available to those 18 years old or older who received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna six or more months ago, or who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Appointments are required to attend the event. To make an appointment, scan the QR code on the vaccination flyer in the photo below, or call 804-365-3240.

The Virginia Department of Health is asking those who attend to bring their masks and vaccination cards.