Free COVID-19 at-home test kits at White Bank Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Colonial Heights will be giving out free at-home COVID-19 test kits this week.

The Colonial Heights Library is working with the Virginia Department of Health on the distribution of kits to the community.

DETAILS:

  • Date/Time: Friday, January 14, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. (or until supplies are exhausted)
  • Location: White Bank Park, 400 White Bank Rd., Colonial Heights

Colonial Heights said that a maximum of two kits will be given per vehicle– staff will only be handing out kits to those in a vehicle.

The event will end at 1:00 p.m., or when kits run out.

