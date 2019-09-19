Free parking at Virginia State Parks on Saturday, Sept. 28

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — People can park for free and enjoy special programs at Virginia State Parks on Saturday, Sept. 28.

State parks are joining the celebration of National Public Lands Day on that date.

The theme of the day is connecting to nature through service. Almost every park will feature volunteer service programs on Sept. 28, including invasive species removal, shoreline cleanup, trail maintenance and more.

Volunteers should bring water, sunscreen and bug repellent and dress for the appropriate weather.

More information about the volunteer activities at each park can be found here.