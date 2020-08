PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Prince George County residents can dispose of their storm debris for free at the Union Branch Road convenience site, according to Meridian Waste officials.

Storm debris must be separate from all other types of waste in order to be accepted.

The debris can be brought to the site at 3100 Union Branch Road in South Prince George during their normal business hours through 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9.