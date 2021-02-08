Free straw available for outdoor pets Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — PETA is holding an event on Wednesday to provide people in the Hopewell area with free bags of straw for outdoor dog bedding. The straw helps insulate dog houses and other enclosures to help keep outdoor pets warm during the winter.

8News meteorologists are forecasting a cold and wet week in Central Virginia and the straw could help save a dog’s life.

Virginians are prohibited from leaving dogs chained upside in sub freezing temperatures and are required to provide some kind of insulation and windbreak for times when they can be left outdoors.

One bag of straw per dog will be available at the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Cavalier Square in Hopewell. The event starts at noon.