RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The start of the school year is right around the corner, and for many families, that means getting their vaccinations and physicals done for their kids.

Local school and health districts are working together to provide these services to the community for free.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, Richmond Public Schools, and VCU School of Nursing are working to make getting vaccinations and physicals for children more accessible.

Both Richmond and Henrico schools require all students to be vaccinated and complete the required physicals. These authorities are working together to make sure kids are safe and healthy before the start of the school year.

The clinics include school entrance physicals for Pre-K and Kindergarten-aged students. Sports physicals for middle and high school students are offered as well.

There are required vaccines for a few school grades:

Pre-K and Kindergarten: Tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (Tdap) and Polio

Rising 7th graders: Tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (Tdap), Meningococcal Conjugate (MenACWY), and Human papillomavirus (HPV)

Rising 12th grader: Meningococcal Conjugate (MenACWY)

Clinics are administering immunizations for rising seventh and twelfth graders who are required to get certain vaccines before school starts.

Hospitals and schools are the main locations where the clinics are located.

Virginia Slattum, the Richmond Henrico Community Health Nurse Supervisor, said these no-cost services will help a lot of kids start school on time without any roadblocks.

“The goal of this is to help reduce barriers for why folks may not be able to attend clinics and be able to get what they need to start school on time,” Slattum said.

It’s important to get your child’s vaccine and physical requirements done, sooner rather than later, as Slattum says the start of the school year can creep up quickly.

“It’s really important folks are coming out to our clinics. That way, they can make sure that they have what they need to be able to start school on time this coming year,” Slattum said.

The summer clinics are running until Aug. 17. Appointments are required and can be made on the Richmond City Health District’s website.