RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Growing season is coming to an end, and that means that temperatures are dropping across the state of Virginia. A freeze warning has been issued for Central Virginia overnight.

The freeze warning will remain in effect from midnight on Wednesday night until 9 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, the region may experience sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid-to-upper 20s.

The frost and freeze conditions will likely kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. There may also be damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The National Weather Service recommends that residents take steps now to prepare for the freeze by:

Protecting tender plants from the cold

Protecting outdoor water pipes by wrapping, draining or allowing them to drip slowly

Draining in-ground sprinkler systems

Covering above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing

A gale warning for winds of up to 20 to 30 knots has also been issued for coastal areas across the state.

The freezing temperatures are the result of a cold system moving southward from Canada.

More information on the weather warnings can be found on the National Weather Service’s website.