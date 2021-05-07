Friday Cheers is back! Dozens head to Brown’s Island after a canceled 2020 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders returned to Brown’s Island Friday for the annual live music series Friday Cheers after a canceled 2020 season.

“Friday cheers is my happy place,” said Leah Embrey.

The dreary weather did not stop dozens from flocking to the island for the event’s return. The rain cleared up just in time.



“We really didn’t think it was gonna happen,” Dabney Carr told 8News.

Friday Cheers at Brown’s Island is back! Show starts at 6:30 p.m. 🍻🎸🎤 The orange tape designated socially distanced pods @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/XKECENid4S — Laura Perrot 8News (@LauraCPerrot) May 7, 2021

The summer concert series was canceled last year because of COVID, which saddened Embrey who tries to make it to every single show.

“Actually, I got season tickets for my birthday present last year and then they canceled them so that was pretty disappointing,” she said.

In fact, Embrey has barely missed any Friday Cheers concerts since she moved to Richmond in 2013.

“It was the first place I actually got out and got to explore the city, and I’ve missed four cheers events in eight years,” Embrey explained.

Venture Richmond, which organizes the series, requires tickets to be purchased in advance. Socially distanced pods are spread out across Brown’s Island.

The socially distanced concerts could change come June 15 when Gov. Ralph Northam plans to lift all social distancing restrictions. But for now, concertgoers were just excited to be back.

Carr and his wife, Laura, selected a two-person pod that is close to where they typically would sit.

“It’s just really exciting and comforting,” L. Carr said.

Embrey and her friends opted for a larger pod. She agreed that it was emotional to return to the event.

“For a long time, nobody could do anything like this,” she explained. “We’ve got five people in a 20-foot radius circle and everybody here is vaccinated so it feels like we can breathe again.”

Friday Cheers runs through July 2. Most shows are sold out but there are still some available tickets. Click here for more information.