Friday marks 1 year since Lt. Brad Clark killed in line of duty

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Friday, October 11 marks one year since Hanover County Fire Lieutenant Brad Clark lost his life.

Lt. Clark was killed while responding to a crash on Interstate 295 during Tropical Storm Michael.

In the wake of Clark’s death, Governor Ralph Northam signed a bill that has made harsher punishment for drivers who don’t move over for stationary emergency vehicles displaying flashing lights on highways. Personalized license plates honoring Clark and highlighting the Move Over law was also approved.

Earlier this year, Clark was named the Virginia Career Firefighter of the Year.