Friday school closings for Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the winter weather continues to hit the region, schools across Central Virginia have begun announcing closures. If you do not see your district below it still could be closed, check our closings and delays page for the latest updates.

Richmond Public Schools announced that all schools and offices will be closed to students and staff on Friday due to the inclement weather.

RPS said it would continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as needed. They said families can find updates on its social media accounts and website.

Chesterfield County Public Schools students will learn asynchronously from home on Friday as winter weather continues to impact school schedules in the area.

The area says learning will be done at the student’s own pace to accommodate for potential power and internet outages caused by freezing rain. Assignments will be provided to students by their teachers.

School buildings will be closed and 12-month staff members will work remotely. Meal distribution is scheduled to start again on Tuesday. For meals on Friday and Saturday, families are encouraged to visit the Chesterfield Food Bank.

Facilities staff will be working in-person to help with any storm damage.

Henrico County Public Schools will be closed on Friday. All virtual and in-person learning is cancelled.

Employees are on Code 0, supervisors will reach out to essential facilities and transportation workers as needed.

If students are able to return to school on Monday, pre-school through second grade students will be doing so in-person as part of Henrico’s in-person learning expansions.

Hanover County Schools students and staff will have the day off tomorrow as the area continues to be impacted by the winter storm.

The school district is expecting more snow, sleet and freezing rain in the area.

Virginia Commonwealth University announced it will be closed on Friday and all classes will be canceled due to the continued effects of the winter storm.

The closures include the VCU Student Commons and Rec Sports, the Cabell and Health Sciences libraries and VCU dental clinics.

The college said employee teleworking is canceled for Feb. 19, but weather designated employees should report to campus as normal unless specified differently by their supervisor.