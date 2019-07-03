Friend recalls life of Chesterfield man whose body was found in Dinwiddie pond

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Bodies found in Dinwiddie County Tuesday were identified as two Chesterfield men who went missing while fishing this weekend. Family told 8News it was an uncle and nephew who went out fishing and never returned home.

Family and friends of 71-year-old Walter Carter and 55-year-old Calvin Baskerville learned troubling news on Tuesday afternoon.

“I heard on the news that some men were missing and they found his truck and didn’t know who it was and later, they found out who it was so it really was a shock to us,” said Daniel Robinson.

Daniel and Ben Robinson are brothers who live near the pond where Carter and Baskerville were found. They both said they used to be neighbors with Carter and described him as a nice man.

“He was a friend of mine,” said D. Robinson. “He went fishing a lot.”

State Police and Dinwiddie Fire & EMS responded to a pond on private property on Old Stage Road around noon on Tuesday. The investigation was turned over to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. They say the deaths may be related to a boating accident.

The Dept. of Game and Inland Fisheries told 8News that an acquaintance of the two men went to look for Carter and Baskerville and found their bodies floating in the pond.

Authorities are waiting for the autopsy report from the Medical Examiner’s Office. An investigation by the Dept. of Game and Inland Fisheries is ongoing.