Friends mourn beloved local karate instructor killed in chain-reaction crash in Powhatan

Route 60 was shut down for several hours Sunday night after Powhatan crash. (Photo: 8News Photographer Sam Hooper)

POWHATAN, Va (WRIC) — The victim who died in a three-car collision Sunday night in Powhatan has been identified by Virginia State Police as Michael Lloyd Eggleston, who 58 years old. Eight others were also injured in the crash.

8News spoke with a woman who used to babysit Eggleston. With tears in her eyes, she spoke about what a great man he was.

Car parts, debris and marks in the road can be seen near the 4700 block of Anderson Highway where Eggleston was hit and killed Sunday night, right in front of his own home.

Family friends said Eggleston was a karate instructor at Eggleston’s Karate Studio on Midlothian Turnpike. He used to drive kids back and forth to practices.





At around 10 p.m. Sunday night, Eggleston slowed down to turn left into his driveway and was hit in the rear by a Ford Fusion.

After that, a F-150 was driving toward them and also hit Eggleston’s Hyundai sedan.

Deadly crash in Powhatan County Sunday, May 9, 2021. (Photos: VSP)

Eggleston’s 14-year-old son was in the car at the time of the crash. Family friends told 8News he was in surgery Monday morning.

The Fusion that rear-ended Eggleston’s sedan ran off the side of the road and spun. The driver, 19-year-old Angelia Brooks, wasn’t injured. She has been charged with reckless driving.

Neighbors nearby said they could hear the helicopters above coming in to airlift some of the victims to local hospitals.

All seven occupants of the F-150 reported non-life threatening injuries according to Virginia State Police.