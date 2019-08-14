Friends of East End Cemetery competing for $25k grant

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Friends of East End Cemetery is asking for public’s help in their quest to win a $25,000 grant.

The all-volunteer nonprofit has been chosen as a top finalist for State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist program that gives grants to different projects in education, safety, and community development across the country.

Friends of East End Cemetery has worked to restore East End, a historic African American burial ground in Henrico County, since 2013. Over the years, they have connected with friends and relatives of the deceased who have informally shared their loved ones’ stories.

The voting ends Aug. 23 at 11:59 p.m. U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote up to 10 times a day here.