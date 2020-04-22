Friends remember Richmond Montessori School teacher killed in Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Two days after police discovered the body of a 64-year-old school teacher inside her home on Brookfield Drive, her friends shared how they miss their Zumba dance partner and wonder what may have been going on at home.

Tara Polhamus, a Zumba instructor, recalled one of the final moments she spent time with 64-year-old Mui Ung Barron: Barron’s birthday on Feb. 28.

“It’s her favorite song that we danced with her that day,” an emotional Polhamus said.

Henrico police discovered the body of Mui Barron around 7 a.m. Monday, and later charged her husband Michael Barron, 53, with second degree murder.

Zumba partners, including Vicki Trevillian, said they were unaware of the happenings at the Barron home.

“We really do go there to leave everything at the door, it’s so easy for us to feel like she’s part of our family. But we had no idea what was going on at home. So it was her safe place for sure,” Trevillian said.

Wednesday, a bouquet of flowers sat outside the front door of the home Barron’s body was found.

Zumba instructor Sandra Craver said she talked with a class participant Tuesday who wondered about what may have been going on at home.

“She said she always wanted Mui to go out and Mui would say, ‘no, no, I would just rather stay home with my husband or go to the movies.’ And my friend just said like, ‘that’s weird you’ve been married so long. Like, who cares?’”

Henrico police declined to comment on case specifics, citing an ongoing investigation.

The Henrico Domestic Relations Court says Michael Barren was arraigned Tuesday, and he’s due back in court May 18 for a preliminary hearing.

The Richmond Montessori School says they will hold a drive-through candlelight vigil Friday from 7:30 to 8:30 at the carpool loop.

There, at the campus’ north end, RMS families will be asked to exit their cars one family at a time to visit a memorial outside the academic building.

LATEST HEADLINES: