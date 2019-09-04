Friends remember VCU student killed in I-64 crash: ‘We love him’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Friends of a Virginia Commonwealth University student who was killed in a car crash over the weekend are mourning the sudden loss.

Brandon Dorns, a 22-year-old student, died just two weeks into his last semester after his car “veered off the road” and caught fire. Dorns was on schedule to graduate in December with a business degree. His friends told 8News Tuesday that his spirit will live on forever.

“When it comes to life, I think we all forget how fast it comes and how fast it goes,” one friend told 8News. “Wishing we could have just one last hug or one last conversation.”

This is how Dorns’ best friends say they will remember him.

“It was an honor to call Brandon a friend,” another said.

Around 5 a.m. on Aug. 31, friends say Dorns was driving back to Richmond from Charlottesville when the crash took place. Police said his car veered off the road into an embankment before overturning and catching on fire.

Dorns’ front-seat passenger, identified as Abanoub F. Zaki, 19, of Chesterfield, Va., was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

“We love him and miss you more than words can ever describe,” his friends told 8News. “Miss him..but we are living through all of this and you’re living through us now, and your energy Brandon will never go away. You will always live on forever.”

There will be a vigil for Dorns Tuesday night on VCU’s campus. The whole community is welcome to honor his memory.