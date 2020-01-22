Frigid temperatures give Richmonders clear reminder it’s winter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With temperatures hovering in the 30s on Tuesday, Richmond residents got a clear reminder that we’re in the middle of winter.

During what is usually the coldest time of the year, it is suggested to bundle up with multiple layers. Locals shared their tips on how to stay warm with 8News.

“I have on like this t-shirt, a hoodie and a jacket and jeans,” said local Hunter Burke. “I got cabin socks on and these Doc Marten boots. Pretty hefty just cause, like it’s freezing.”

The SPCA wants to remind pet owners that if it’s too cold for you to be outside then it’s too cold for your pets.

“The dogs end up walking about a good half a mile,” said Chris and Sally Byrd. “They need exercise, we need the exercise. I have, let’s see, I’ve got four layers on today. I have three layers plus this bunny rabbit hat so just layers and the dogs come with a fur coat.”

Stay with 8News for a full report at 11.

LATEST HEADLINES: