From 70 degrees to snow: sudden shift catches residents by surprise

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The snow tapered off around 2 p.m. Monday in Richmond and Henrico’s West End, leaving behind about 3 inches.

The heaviest of the snow fell mid-morning and visibility was poor along West Broad Street at times. Teams of plows worked all day to keep it clear, still there were some slippery spots.

The heavy snow toppled trees in Henrico on Patterson Avenue and Cambridge Drive, with crews responding quickly to remove debris.

Meanwhile, area children were enjoying an extended holiday break today. Many were supposed to return to school Monday after two weeks off, but most area schools closed for the day – allowing kids to pull out their sleds.

The sudden shift in weather baffled West Enders. “It’s hard to get your mind around it. We didn’t expect the schools to be canceled,” said Dan Stone.

Jerry Ullah says he was wearing no shirt and shorts this weekend, “With Virginia weather you get to experience all the seasons in one week.”