From parking spaces to dining: How parklets may help Richmond restaurants adapt to Phase Two

What the parklets could look like. (Courtesy Venture Richmond)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Venture Richmond is starting a new program– “Picnic in a Parklet” — which will help local businesses adapt to Phase Two of reopening.

Parklets are outdoor patio areas constructed in the parking lane in front of a business. The announcement said parklets transform the currently underused space into a place where people can enjoy outdoor dining or wait pick up to-go orders, expanding the number of customers a restaurant can serve.

“Parklets have the potential to offer an attractive, comfortable space for customers to physically-distance adjacent to the business, which may be needed for a smoother reopening,” said Max Hepp-Buchanan, Director of Riverfront and Downtown Placemaking for Venture Richmond.

The company said they are working in partnership with the City of Richmond to get business owners permitting permits for these new outdoor spaces.

Business leaders interested in temporarily converting on-street parking into a parklet should submit a request here. If it is approved, businesses will be connected with a certified architect from the American Institute of Architects Richmond Chapter for pro-bobo parklet design services.

Parklet permits will be good for three years unless otherwise specified or revoked.

You can read more about the project on Venture Richmond’s website.

