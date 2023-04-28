RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The literacy crisis is everywhere in the commonwealth.

Nearly 20% of Virginia adults have low literacy. In one in every three Virginia counties, at least one in four residents have below basic literacy. These statistics put the state’s literacy rate at 26th in the country.

Literacy challenges start well before Virginians reach adulthood. Children are struggling, with 31% of 4th graders having below basic reading skills according to the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.

On the ground, it makes it harder for teachers to provide a quality education, if students can’t read the material they’re supposed to be learning. Richmond Public Schools has acknowledged its own literacy crisis for years, crafting a literacy plan to address it. One pillar of the plan — launched during the pandemic with federal relief money — is receiving help from reading intervention specialists.

“Most of us knew we needed it,” said Robin Majer, a John B. Cary Elementary reading intervention specialist. “But of course, everything comes down to funding and access and resources. Fortunately, about three years ago, during the pandemic, the vision had already begun and those pieces were being put into place.”

Majer who says she’s taught for 18 years, switched from teaching kindergarten through second grades to reading intervention at the end of the first year of the program.

Two years later, she says her students are thriving.

“With every single student, I see growth and that’s inspiring,” Majer said. “Going from not being able to read a word, to reading a sentence, and then a story, to me is huge.”

Majer credits the intense focus she’s able to give students who need it.

This is why Richmond Public Schools is betting on reading intervention specialists like Majer. Interventionists work with teachers to identify the students most in need of help, with the goal of helping pull the district out of its self-proclaimed literacy crisis — which would in turn pull up SOL scores.

“A classroom teacher just can’t handle everything,” Majer said. “Typically, you have a range of students in your room that go from one end of the extreme to the other. And if you have five or six different groups, there’s just no way you can work with everybody every day. And it really takes every day, especially for the strugglers.”

Without that daily work, Majer says she has seen what happens to students.

“They fall even further behind,” Majer said. “They just can’t keep up with the pace and it’s totally detrimental, especially in the early years when you’re learning to read and you have to have that to be successful for the rest of your academic journey.”

On the flip side, improvements in reading should reflect across all subjects, since reading comprehension forms the foundation. And eventually, it should be reflected in improved life outcomes.

“I mean, survival, independence, to be successful, [reading] is really important,” Majer said. “Bank accounts and all of those things we need to be able to read to be independent.”

It’s so critical to life that Majer, like many teachers these days, knows she can’t aim to just teach the fundamentals. She also tries to foster a lifelong love of reading.

“When children are having fun, they’re invested and then they’re going to seek it out on their own,” Majer said.

Teachers and intervention specialists like Majer say having a wider variety of options of books for students to pick from increases the chance that something will spark their passion for reading.

Majer also says events like the Richmond Book Festival, which will be happening at her school—Cary Elementary—also help reinforce the idea that reading is fun.