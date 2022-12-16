GREENSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving two tractor-trailers sent one person to the hospital Friday and closed several lanes of Interstate 95 in Greensville County.

The Greensville County Fire Department said one person was taken to a hospital in Petersburg but could not provide any additional details on their condition. State police said the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the interstate is now clear, but the crash did close all northbound and southbound lanes at mile marker 10.1.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya wrote in a release that a preliminary investigation found that a tractor-trailer driven by Al Stenford was moving south on I-95 when he ran off the road, overcorrected and hit the guardrail.

The tractor-trailer jackknifed, detaching the trailer from the truck and leaving it on the interstate. Another tractor-trailer traveling south was not able to avoid the trailer, police said.

The collision led to 40,000 pounds of frozen meatballs to spill from the trailer and across the interstate. Several lanes were blocked as crews cleaned up the interstate.

According to police, Stenford was charged with failing to obey a highway marking.

This is a developing incident.