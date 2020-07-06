Frustration with order to remove American flag from Richmond construction site mounts: ‘It’s a state building, protect it’

The flag was hung near Capitol Square on the new General Assembly building, which is still under construction. Eric Winston, whose company is doing subcontracting work for the building, said the state initially gave them permission to hang the flag. (photo courtesy of Eric Winston)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia subcontractor is speaking out after state officials asked that a large American flag placed in downtown Richmond ahead of Fourth of July weekend be removed.

The flag was hung near Capitol Square on the new General Assembly building, which is still under construction. Eric Winston, whose fireproofing company is doing subcontracting work for the building, said the state initially gave them permission to hang the flag.

Just a few hours later, the state asked American Coatings Corporation to remove the flag, saying it could be a potential target for protesters.

The flag, which is made out of tarps by American Coatings, was placed on the building last week. Winston, the vice president of American Coatings, said that the general contractor on the project, Gilbane Building Company, was “on board” to hang the flag for the weekend and that they got permission from the state before it was put up.

“5:30 Thursday morning, we went up and we hung it and it lasted about six hours and we got the phone call to take it down so that’s what we did,” Winston told 8News Monday.

The flag, now all folded up, is back with Winston.

“We were angry, we were upset,” he admitted. “What that flag stands for and the symbolism of the flag is what we love about this country.”

A spokesperson for the state Department of General Services said over the last month there has been vandalism around Capitol Square and that the flag was a potential target for people protesting racial injustice and police brutality. Winston said he understands the concern but he’s still upset with the decision.

“We understand their logic in a sense,” he explained. “We just wish they would protect it. It’s a state building, protect it.”

On Monday, state Senator Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover) said the removal of the flag was “outrageous,” calling for the resignation of the official who authorized its removal, “even if that individual is the Governor.” Winston said the company is planning on finding another job site for the flag to be put up again.

Stay with 8News for a full report at 5:30 p.m.