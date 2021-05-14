Fuel moving through Colonial Pipeline, AAA offers gas tips heading into weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Pipeline announced the restart of pipeline operations late Wednesday, but state agencies warn it could take a few days for things to return to normal.

Thursday morning, the fuel was moving through the pipeline faster than expected and reached the Richmond area in the afternoon.

The pipeline will operate for at least 50% capacity following the restart to make sure things are running safely. As long as everything goes as planned, gas could be flowing normally as early as 6 p.m. Friday.

Officials warn that even when operations return to normal, it could take a few days for things to pick back up.

AAA is weighing in saying the restart of the pipeline is positive news for drivers.

“While impact won’t be seen immediately and motorists in affected areas can expect to see a few more days of limited fuel supply, relief is coming,” Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson said. “Station pumps will be full of fuel in several days. This is an especially good update ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.”

The agency has offered some tips if you’re traveling throughout the South/East Coast this weekend: