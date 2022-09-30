(Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a fugitive.

Kyle Robert Royster Lubking, 32, is wanted for a misdemeanor Assault and Battery. According to a release, Royster was last known to be staying in the Chesterfield area, potentially going from hotel to hotel.

Lubking is described as a 6-foot-1-inch tall White male, weighing approximately 180 pounds. He reportedly has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Lubking’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118.