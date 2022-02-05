Fugitive teen murder suspect found dead in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department responded to a call about a potential suicide early Saturday morning, and found the body of a teenager suspected of killing a Hopewell resident Thursday.

Police responded to shots fired at the 800 block of Spruce Street just after 8 p.m. in Hopewell Thursday. Upon their arrival officers said they found an unresponsive teen with a gunshot wound. 17-year-old Orlando Monroe Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

18-year-old Keymonte Bland-White was identified by police as the suspect in Thursday’s murder.

On Saturday Feb. 5 just before 7 a.m., police responded to a possible suicide at the 1000 block of W. Wythe St. in Petersburg. Upon arrival, officers found Bland-White dead in a vacant house with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, consistent with suicide.

Detectives recovered a weapon at the house, and are continuing their investigation to determine motive and if others were involved.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone with information contact Lead Detective Shawn Grant of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.