Fulton Yard project clears hurdle in quest for development’s approval

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A large development near Rocketts Landing could soon be moving forward.

Both the Richmond and Henrico Planning Commissions recommended rezoning for Fulton Yard. The mixed-use development would be more than 100,000 square feet of apartments, retail and office space, according to attorney Ann Neil Cosby, who is representing developer Zimmer Development Co.

The project is split into three current sections of land, which are all currently owned by CSX. Part of the land is in Richmond and part is in Henrico County, which is why both localities are involved in the rezoning process.

“I think it would probably add some life and economic activity to this side of town,” said local Neil Patel.

Patel said as long as it is high-density, the new development would be good.

“I think if they’re going to turn it into another Short Pump, I think it’d be really bad for the area,” said Patel.

Andrew Torti lives in Rocketts Landing and said not many people come to the area right now.

“It’s just residential, there’s not commercial,” said Torti.

Some have brought up the concern of traffic, but others do not think it would make a large impact.

“There’s a pretty great bus stop here, hopefully more people would use rapid transit,” said Patel.

“I just take the bus anyhow, it’s just right here,” Torti said.

The Richmond City Council and the Henrico Board of Supervisors are set to vote on the rezoning requests next week after a public hearing.

Find more information and an aerial view of the proposed project by clicking the links.