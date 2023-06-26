GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County is set to receive $42.2 million in state funding to go towards the construction of a new divergent diamond interchange for Ashland Road over Interstate 64.

A spokesperson for the county made the announcement on Monday, June 26, explaining that the $76 million project would now be fully funded.

The County identified the interchange of Ashland Road and I-64 as a top priority and determined that a divergent diamond design would be appropriate for the project.

(Courtesy of Goochland County)

“The current scope of the project is to widen Ashland Road to four lanes around the interchange and build a second bridge next to the existing bridge over I-64,” said Paul Drumwright, Community Affairs Manager for Goochland County. “Through this project, residents and businesses in Goochland, Hanover and Henrico counties will benefit from improved traffic flow, including 200 existing businesses in this corridor. These improvements will also open existing property for new economic development opportunities.”

The most recent funding for the project was approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board as part of Virginia’s 2024-2029 Six Year Improvement Plan. According to officials, the plan will contain $42.2 million in funding for the interchange project’s overall $76 million — with the remaining funding being covered by the Central Virginia Transportation Authority’s regional transportation funds.

Other Goochland County transportation projects included in the 2024-2029 Six Year Improvement Plan include an interchange improvement for Oilville Road and I-64, a Fairground Road extension and more.