Funeral homes around Richmond gathering supplies for Afghan refugees at Fort Lee

Buses of Afghan contractors and their families pulling into one of the gates at Fort Lee on July 30, 2021. As American forces continue to evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies from Afghanistan, more refugees are expecting to be placed at military bases across the country. Photo: Delaney Hall/8News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As evacuation efforts continue in Kabul, Afghanistan, here at home area funeral homes are trying to gather supplies for Afghan nationals who have been relocated to Central Virginia.

Woody and Nelson Funeral Homes locations across the Richmond area will be serving as a drop-off point for those who want to donate supplies to the families arriving at Fort Lee.

Lacyn Barton, president of Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes, said she was driven to start the drive after she found out some of the refugees from Afghanistan were just up the road. On Wednesday, she said when the fundraiser had only been in the works for five days, people had already begun to drop off items.

The greatest need at the moment is personal hygiene products, travel kits for men and women, pre-packaged snacks, games, toys, puzzles and coloring books for kids.

Supplies that are donated at one of the funeral home’s five locations will then be delivered to the Islamic Center of Virginia where they will be distributed to Fort lee.

Here are the five area Woody and Nelson Funeral Home locations: