Funeral service for Lisa Schaffner on Tuesday; live stream available for friends to watch online

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The life of Lisa Schaffer will be celebrated Tuesday during an afternoon funeral service that will be streamed live for her many friends and admirers to attend virtually.

Mrs. Schaffner was a longtime anchor at WRIC ABC 8News and, until earlier this year, the Director of Marketing and Public Relations for UNOS. She died suddenly last week at 59 years old.

In the days following her death, friends and former co-workers have shared their stories of Mrs. Schaffner’s laugh, fun personality, kind nature and hard work.

8News Chief Meteorologist and former colleague John Bernier said, “Lisa was a leader. She was dedicated. She was hard-working. But she was also extremely personable to everyone. It was almost like everyone she met was a friend.”

