1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Funeral set for doctor killed in Belize

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)  Funeral arrangements have been announced for a doctor killed in Belize while vacationing with his family.

Visitation for Dr. Gary Swank will be held Tuesday from 6:00 p.m – 7:00 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church on Brambleton Ave., in Roanoke. A memorial service celebrating his life will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Dr. Swank and his tour guide – both 53-years-old – were found shot to death last Sunday morning while fly fishing, authorities say. The shooters pulled up in a boat next to Swank’s and started shooting. They both died on the scene. Authorities in Belize say Swank was not the target and was likely a victim of circumstances.

Two people have been detained for questioning, but no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events