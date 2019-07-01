Funeral set for doctor killed in Belize

Roanoke, Va. (WFXR) Funeral arrangements have been announced for a doctor killed in Belize while vacationing with his family.

Visitation for Dr. Gary Swank will be held Tuesday from 6:00 p.m – 7:00 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church on Brambleton Ave., in Roanoke. A memorial service celebrating his life will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Dr. Swank and his tour guide – both 53-years-old – were found shot to death last Sunday morning while fly fishing, authorities say. The shooters pulled up in a boat next to Swank’s and started shooting. They both died on the scene. Authorities in Belize say Swank was not the target and was likely a victim of circumstances.

Two people have been detained for questioning, but no charges have been filed.