Gas leak forces evacuations, road closures in New Kent County

(WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the Bottoms Bridge area of the county due to a gas leak in the Patriots Landing subdivision.

Jason Bishop, Battalion Chief for New Kent County Fire & Rescue, told 8News on scene they were called to the neighborhood at around 8:40 a.m. and discovered that an excavator damaged a 4-inch natural gas line.

Roughly 250 homes in the area were affected, and approximately 10 were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Bishop said the gas company is going to have to come back out to the neighborhood to relight the pilot lights.

