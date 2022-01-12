Water main break leads to frozen, closed roads on Broad Street

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)— A water main break that began Tuesday night has continued to impact traffic through today.

Henrico Police sent out an alert around 6 p.m. Tuesday making people aware of the break, but the Henrico County Department of Public Utilities said they can’t do anything about the water main issue until city gas comes and takes care of the gas line, which they believe is the origin of the issue.

Freezing temperatures have caused the roads to become icy, leading Broad Street East and West to be shut down to only one lane in both directions. Bethlehem Rd. from Broad Street to Fountain Ave. is closed.

Water Main Break (Photo Credit Howard Williams)

Police said the impacted roadway is being salted and sanded this morning. They expect traffic to be an issue during morning rush hour, and suggest people take alternate routes.