CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In Central Virginia, prices at the pump have gone up once again.

AAA reports the average price of gas in Virginia has increased 18 cents in just one week, to an average of $3.49 per gallon.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced the group of oil-producing nations would cut how much oil they produce by $2 million barrels a day.

That led to the price of oil climbing above $90 a barrel for the first time in several weeks, according to AAA.

Now, the United States Department of Energy is predicting energy bills will be significantly higher this winter.

The department is forecasting the residential price of electricity will be up 7.5% higher than it was in 2021.

Compared to a year ago, natural gas prices across the country are up 65%.

The department said the high prices reflect the increase in wholesale power prices that’s driven by rising natural gas prices.

Although gas prices are rising once again, they are still less than the highest recorded average for regular gas Central Virginia saw in June. Regular gas was $4.86.