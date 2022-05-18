RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The average price of regular gas in the Richmond-Petersburg metro area increased by 11 cents since yesterday, setting a new record.

According to data from AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Virginia is $4.411, an increase of exactly 11 cents from yesterday, when the average price of a gallon was $4.301. In the last week, the average price of a gallon of gas in Virginia has increased by a total of only 16 cents, the majority of that change coming in just the last day.

A month ago, the average price of a gallon of gas in the Richmond area was $3.196, nearly 50 cents less than it is now. This time last year, the average price was $2.963, nearly an entire dollar and a half less than it is now.

Chart from GasBuddy.com

The recent fluctuation in price has affected regular gas more than other types. The average price of a gallon of mid-grade gas in Richmond has increased by just over ten cents in the last week, while the average price of a gallon of diesel has each increased by just about three cents in that same time.

The Richmond-Petersburg area did not see the highest jump in gas prices in Virginia last night. In Hampton Roads, the average price of a gallon of gas rose about 13 cents from $4.307 to $4.433. The average prices in other metro areas of Virginia have been more stable in the last day, with the statewide average having increased by just over 7 cents.

Virginia’s average price for a gallon of gas is still 15 cents less than the national average, which saw an increase of just four cents in the last day.