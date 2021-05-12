Gas stations across Central Virginia see continued outages, price jumps

Signs on pumps at the Sunoco gas station on Patterson Ave. in Henrico show they ran out of gas due to the pipeline shutdown. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – Gas stations across Central Virginia continue to run out of fuel and while their prices creep up to the national average of $3.

The BP gas station along Midlothian Turnpike is one of a few stations along the road that was out of gas as of Wednesday morning. Like other stations across the area, it may not get a fuel delivery until Friday.

In Henrico, the Exxon and Shell on Patterson Avenue ran out of gas this morning. A Shell station employee said they aren’t sure when they’ll see their next delivery.





Sunoco on the same street ran out Wednesday morning as well. The manager raised their prices to $2.95 for regular and $3.65 for Ultra 93.

A Sunoco employee said people were coming in trying to get gas out of empty nozzles. That’s when she learned she’d have to put ‘out of gas’ signs on the pumps.

Preston’s Auto Care on the corner of Patterson Avenue and Starling Drive usually pumps gas for several elderly folks that come through, but they’re not able to do that now after they ran out of gas an hour or two after opening.

Preston’s Auto Care on Patterson Ave. in Henrico ran out of gas Wednesday morning in light of the pipeline shutdown. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

Owner Justin Spears told 8News Tuesday night the average price of gas along Patterson Avenue was around $2.70 to $2.80 but this morning, it was a different story.

“I did a scout around before I got here, and it was $3.29, $3.15, $2.99 so I just met in the middle at $3.09,” he said.

Spears said they usually sell $200 to $400 worth of gas a day, but Tuesday they sold $9,000 worth of fuel.

He stayed late Tuesday night to pump gas, but said he had to turn the pumps off so they’d have enough gas Wednesday morning. They were out around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

As a small business, Spears said they were dramatically affected because he doesn’t get as much fuel delivered as other brand name gas stations.

“I don’t get 30,000 gallons delivered every delivery twice a week like they do. I get maybe 10,000 gallons every month and a half, two months,” Spears said.