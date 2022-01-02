Gearing up for winter weather: How to report a school, business closing

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With winter weather on the way, many are wondering how they can report a closing of their school or business with 8News, here’s all the information you’ll need to do just that.

Step 1: Visit our ‘Report a Closing’ webpage

Step 2: You must register your school, church or business.

Step 3: To register your organization, email a request on company letterhead (exception for churches) to closings@wric.com. If approved, we will send you a user ID and password to access our closings system. We process new registrations during regular business hours, Monday through Friday.

Please be sure to include the following information in your letter:

Agency name

Contact name, number and email

Agency address and phone number

Agency website (exception for churches)

Number of employees or students, if applicable

We include these organizations in our closing system:

Public schools

Private schools (K-12)

Colleges and universities

Trade schools (50+ students)

Government agencies

Licensed, commercial daycares

Businesses with 100+ employees

Hospitals and medical centers

Churches (for online inclusion only)

We do not include: